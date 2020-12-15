Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoying cozy Christmas holidays with pet Diana Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoying cozy Christmas holidays with pet Diana

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoying cozy Christmas holidays with pet Diana

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peak from her Christmas celebrations in London as she dropped a cute snap with husband Nick Jonas and their cute little pet dog Diana on Monday.

PeeCee and Nick have always set major couple goals. In this latest Instagram post, the two can be seen enjoying their cozy holiday time in their London house.





The Baywatch actress shared that the lovely snap was clicked by her mom, Madhu Chopra. She posted the snap with her 59 million followers on the platform, with a cute caption, "These two," and filled up with heart emojis and a lovestruck emoticon.

"Ps. Thank you moncler for Dianas fabulous coat!" she added. The cute photo of the couple has been winning over the internet. Earlier this month, the power couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.







