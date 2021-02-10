Dr. Fazeela Abbasi announces new skincare line with Cengiz Coskun Web Desk | February 10, 2021 'The pioneer launch of the 1st ever Men's exclusive Skin Care line in Pakistan,' announced Fazeela

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi announces new skin care line with Cengiz Coskun

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi has joined hands with aDirilis:Ertugrul star for her new Skincare line.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the sister of Hamza Ali Abbasi and famous dermatologist,Dr. Fazeela,announced the launch of a men’s first ever skincare line under her label.

“Announcing the pioneer launch of the 1st ever Men's exclusive Skin Care line in Pakistan & Gulf with cengizcoskunnn as the face of the DFA brand,” she captioned alongside the picture.

Fans could see Dr.Fazeela signing a contract with Cengiz Coskun for her new venture.

Dr. Fazeela flew all the way to Turkey for this special new project. In a earlier photo posted on the same date, she also thanked a studio from Istanbul for the beautiful picture she posted.



