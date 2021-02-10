Dr. Fazeela Abbasi announces new skincare line with Cengiz Coskun

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi has joined hands with aDirilis:Ertugrul star for her new Skincare line.
Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the sister of Hamza Ali Abbasi and famous dermatologist,Dr. Fazeela,announced the launch of a men’s first ever skincare line under her label.
“Announcing the pioneer launch of the 1st ever Men's exclusive Skin Care line in Pakistan & Gulf with cengizcoskunnn as the face of the DFA brand,” she captioned alongside the picture.
Fans could see Dr.Fazeela signing a contract with Cengiz Coskun for her new venture.
Dr. Fazeela flew all the way to Turkey for this special new project. In a earlier photo posted on the same date, she also thanked a studio from Istanbul for the beautiful picture she posted.
