Ayeza Khan is asking women to ‘own their unique beauty: See Photo Web Desk | February 10, 2021 The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress is lifting up the morale of her female fans in latest post

Ayeza Khan is asking women to ‘own’ their unique beauty: See Photo

Ayeza Khan has a message for all the women out there.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress is lifting up the morale of her female fans in latest post.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday the mother of two, Ayeza, asked women to ‘own’ their beauty and enjoy every bit of it.

“You are a beautiful woman.

Own it and enjoy it,” she captioned alongside the photo.

Ayeza slipped into a white turtle neck for her new photo. Blushing her rosy cheeks in front of the mirror, the 30-year-old star displayed sheer confidence as she struck a pose for the camera lens.

Ayeza’s die hard fans, who could not stop gushing over the diva’s beauty, showered her with love in the comments section.

One user wrote: “You indeed are a beautifulllllll womannn, the world knows it my loveee.”

Another added: “I can’t explain my love for you.”

Take a look:







