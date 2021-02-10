Yasir Hussain, Iqra Azizs late night shenanigans will make you smile

Yasir Hussain and wife Iqra Aziz are living their best life.
The couple, who got married in 2019, never miss to make rounds on social media for their one-of-a kind relationship.
Last night, the lovebirds went out for a bike ride on the empty streets of Karachi. Taking to his Instagram later, Yasir adorably captioned his scooty adventures with ‘begum’
“Begam k sath Be Gham ho k scooty pe ghoomny ka apna hi maza hai .
p.s kuch bhi kehti rahy aawaz nahi aati,” he wrote.
Yasir and Iqra recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 8, 2020. The couple married after briefly dating for a year
