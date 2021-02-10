Naumaan Ijazs son Zaviyar to make acting debut soon Web Desk | February 10, 2021 Naumaan Ijaz’s eldest son Zaviyar hinted at acting debut

Naumaan Ijaz’s son Zaviyar to make acting debut soon

Famous Pakistani actor Naumaan Ijaz and his eldest son Zaviyar walked the ramp together at Bridal Couture Week (BCW) recently. Earlier, the former also hinted at his son’s acting debut.

A social media user commented on ramp walk video of the father-son duo and asked “Should we be ready for nepotism?” to which Sange Mar Mar star replied and said “Yes”.

Moreover, Naumaan and Zaviyar’s ramp walk won many hearts and fans could not stop talking about how much his son resembled him.

In a short interview at BCW, Zaviyar revealed he would be making acting debut soon. He said, “I wouldn't make such huge claims when it comes to the word 'amazing' being attached with my father's skills. I can only hope that I am half as good as him. That's the goal,"

Watch the brief interview at BCW below:







