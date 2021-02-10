Pakistani born actress moved to India to get married to Salman Khan Web Desk | February 10, 2021 Somy Ali and Salman Khan were reportedly in a romantic relationship for eight years

Pakistani born actress moved to India to get married to Salman Khan

Recently, Pakistani born American actress, Somy Ali appeared in an interview with a publication and revealed that she travelled to India from America just to marry Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

“It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan” Ali shared.

The 44-year-old further revealed that she told her father she wants to see Taj Mahal ad visit family members in India.

Ali said “I was born in Pakistan and had lived there for a few years before I moved to Miami, so I spent a week there, and then landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this 'struggling actor' who was staying at a plush hotel”.

Ali also stated that she does not think she could have become a successful actress, according to her she was “every director's nightmare”. She said “I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career and my only goal, which sounds preposterous at this age, was that I have to marry Salman”.

It has been reported that Salman and Somy were in a relationship for eight years.