Sheheryar Munawar opens up about small screen comeback | February 10, 2021

Recently, Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar appeared in an interview with BBC’s senior journalist and talked about why he returned to small screen.

While talking about his shift from big screen to small screen, the 32-year-old said “In Pakistan, television is the strongest medium that we have. For an actor, it is a different medium so the kind of acting that you are supposed to do, the pace that you could have with your character, and a lot of other things, are completely different. That has a certain kind of excitement to it as well”.

“The thing with films is that when you pick up a project, it takes an entire year because you have pre-production, then shooting, then dubbing and promotions. I didn’t get to do it for a long time. When Covid happened and cinemas shut down, I was supposed to do two film projects and I turned around and said, you know it’s better to wait it out” he continued.

Munawar added “I’m an actor; I have to keep acting. I have to make content. I have to be in front of the camera or behind the camera but I have to be working. Part of being an actor is being able to adapt, adapting to situations. And the situation was such that for the next year, I knew it was going to be tougher for me thinking, ‘Okay, when is my film going to release’?”

“Honestly, I don’t see it like this is a smaller screen that is a bigger screen. The way I see it, it’s a different format of work. So why not? I wanted to keep working; I didn’t want to sit around” he shared.