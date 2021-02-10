Imran Ashraf used to serve tea on sets prior to making acting debut Web Desk | February 10, 2021 Imran Ashraf never thought about becoming successful actor, saying ‘I was just a boy who’d bring tea for celebs’

Recently, Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf appeared in an interview with a publication and talked about his journey from being a tea boy on sets to becoming one of the most successful actors in Pakistani showbiz industry.

Ashraf confessed he never thought he would become a successful actor and he never dared to dream about it as well.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star said “My eyes are still opening; the curtains are still lifting. But the struggle, everyone has to go through it”.

“I have seen adversity. More than half of the industry has had meray haath ki chai, they won’t remember that because I was just a boy who’d bring tea. But I have no complains because everyone goes through that grind” Ashraf shared.