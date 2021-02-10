Mohsin Naveed Ranjha speaks out, slams critics for disrespecting debut designers Web Desk | February 10, 2021 Mohsin Naveed Ranjha said ‘There is no debut designer that does not get hate for the art they produce’

Pakistani fashion designer, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha took to Instagram and highlighted the issues of the fashion industry. He slammed the critics for constantly disrespecting and humiliating debut designers at the Bridal Couture Week.

The Lahore-based designer wrote on Instagram story, “The fashion fraternity in Pakistan and internationally at large faces heavy discrimination. There is no debut designer that does not get hate for the art they produce."

“I cannot talk about the international market much but having gone through a time where I have struggled to make a name and a repute for myself, the hardships that paved the way and the challenges that brought me to the point I am in today make me promise myself in the past, that whatever is destined to happen and if by the will of God I ever get to make a name, I’d help and promote local art and artisanship, I will help everyone that is struggling at any front of the business, I’ll do everything to help them out,” he continued.

MNR added, “Liking or disliking someone’s work is totally subjective but putting someone down and disrespecting them is something that made me want to address this."

“I Mohsin and my brother Abubakar, along with my entire team, welcome and encourage anyone that needs help with establishing their businesses, designing their collection or help in any regard. You are welcome to contact us and reach out. We would feel happy to help, regardless of the scale and experience, and inculcate a culture of love, friendship and togetherness. We’ve had enough of the bullying and disrespect in the name of criticism!” he further added.