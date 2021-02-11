Ranveer Singh sends love and a present for Jiju Nick Jonas: See Photo Web Desk | February 11, 2021 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye! ' writes Ranveer

Ranveer Singh has a special gift for his beloved 'Jiju' Nick Jonas.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Bajirao Mastani actor announced a special consignment for the Jonas brother, coming from India.

Holding Nutella's personalized Nick Jonas jar, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Khaas apne jiju ke liye! nickjonas. Special consignment coming your way..." he captioned on the photo.



The Gully Boy extended this warm gesture for Priyanka Chopra's husband after Nick expressed his interest in the Nutella contest Ranveer announced two days back.

“So what are the prizes?!” commented Nick.

“I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars,” he quipped.



For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in several films. Mrs.Jonas played Singh's love interest in 2014's Gunday. In 2015, the duo played siblings for Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do.