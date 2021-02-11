There is a place for everyone in Bollywood says Kiara Advani Web Desk | February 11, 2021 'There’s ample amount of work for everyone,' says Kiara

It took Indian actress Kiara Advani seven years to make her mark in Bollywood.

The actress, who started her career with Fugly (2014) had to work hard until she got widely acknowledged in Kabir Singh (2019).

Talking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Kiara explained the things that are now changing in Bollywood.

The success of OTT platforms have opened doors for a lot of talented actors in India.

"Today, with the amount of content that’s being created, the amount of platforms that are available, there’s ample amount of work for everyone, " Kiara began.

After seeing her share of struggles, the 28-year-old actor feels there is a place for everyone in Bollywood now.

"Every month, we see new faces, new shows and in this pandemic, we’ve discovered so many amazing actors, artistes and different platforms. I believe there’s a place for everybody here (in Bollywood). I’ve had such a wonderful experience with everyone I’ve worked with," she told her fans.



Speaking on her own journey, Kiara explained her happiness when friends from the fraternity praise her for her work.

"Acceptance did take some time. But today, I cannot explain how encouraging it feels when people from your fraternity go out of their way to message or call you after watching your work," concluded Kiara.



On the work front, Kiara recently enjoyed the success of Laxxmi Bomb in 2020. In 2021, she is looking forward to working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa2.