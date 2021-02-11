Deepika was obsessed with doing laundry on her Bachelorette, confirms best friend Web Desk | February 11, 2021 'She would like, force us to give our clothes only so she could put it in the washing machine'

Deepika was 'obsessed' with doing laundry on her Bachelorette, confirms best friend

Deepika Padukone started 2021 by deleting all of her Instagram posts in the pursuit of living her life differently this year- and she is just doing that.

In a new video shared by Deepika on her Instagram, the actress challenged a bake-off to her childhood best friend, Hiteshi.

During a six-minute long video, both the friends revealed some hilarious secrets about the other, one of which was also from Deepika's bachelorette.

According to Hiteshi, the 35-year-old actress was obsessed with doing laundry just before her wedding.

“On her bachelorette, she was obsessed with doing laundry for everyone because she doesn’t get to do laundry regularly.”

She added, “She would like, force us to give our clothes only so she could put it in the washing machine. Every day, twice a day, she was doing laundry and finding it so exciting.”



"I used to do laundry twice a day," then admitted Deepika.



