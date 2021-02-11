Groove Mera: Naseebo Lal has no regrets on PSL 6 anthem Web Desk | February 11, 2021 'This was a unique opportunity for my singing career and I thank God for it,' says Naseebo Lal

Naseebo Lal has worked hard for PSL 6 anthem, and nobody can make her feel bad about it.

In a recent interview with Geo News, the singer clapped back at trolls with sheer grace.

Many people deemed Naseebo Lal's edition to the mix a 'misfit' because the singer is trained for different genres. Naseebo, however, did not let criticism get to her and sang a few lines from the song to show her 'Groove'.

She later thanked director and composer Xulfi for the unique opportunity he gave her.

"This was a unique opportunity for my singing career and I thank God for it. When I was first approached, I had no idea about it and thought it would be just another song. However, when it turned out that it was an 'item' song for the PSL, I was surprised." she exclaimed.

"[Even though it was catchy and a different genre] Xulfi composed the song according to my [singing style]," Lal said.

Joining in the interview, Xulfi also praised Naseebo Lal's "celebratory voice" and said that irrespective of all the criticism, the singer did an amazing job. He said that the song will have a "different rhythm to it once it is played in the stadium."

Speaking about the decision to choose Naseebo Lal for the anthem, Xulfi said that "change takes time to be accepted," adding that "when there are good intentions, they prevail."

"[For the music industry] this is the right time to evolve and surrender. We only progress when we do new things."

The song, "Groove Mera", also features Aima Baig, and Young Stunners, and refers to the "swing and feel of the movements of cricketers", according to the PCB.

