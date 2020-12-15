Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by singing Sinatras Fly Me to the Moon Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by singing Sinatra’s 'Fly Me to the Moon'

One of Pakistan’s most talented and celebrated actress Mehwish Hayat won fans’ hearts and audience’s praise with her stunning acting performances in Pakistani films.

However, not many of her fans know that she has an amazing voice as she stunned her fans and followers when she dropped her version Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star turned to her social media to show off her mesmerizing voice as she sang the rendition of Sinatra’s popular 1964 song.

Alongside the video, Hayat, 37, wrote: “Jamming a few lines from my fav song to say “I love you” to all my dear fans ...”

“Thank you for always being my rock!” she added.