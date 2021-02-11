Asim Azhars song ‘Ghalat Fehmi is Pakistans first song to make it on Spotify charts Web Desk | February 11, 2021 Asim Azhar’s song ‘Ghalat Fehmi’ becomes first Pakistani song to top on Spotify charts

Pakistan’s talented young singer Asim Azhar has been over the moon success after his song Ghalat Fehmi became the first Pakistani song to top the global music chart Spotify.

The Tera Who Pyaar singer has also been lauded in India for his music, especially after he sang Humraah for the Bollywood movie, Malang.

Azhar has now shared that his song, Ghalat Fehmi, from Pakistani film Superstar has been trending in India on Number 2 even after a year of its release. The track also stands on Number 15 on global Spotify charts, making it the first Pakistani song to rank this high on the platform.

The track has recorded 50 million views so far. The original film version of Ghalat Fehmi is co-sung by Azhar and Zenab Fatima Sultan. Shakeel Sohail penned the lyrics of the melodious track and A.M. Turaz. Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan have provided the music for the song.

Azhar, 24, has also released an acoustic solo version of the song for his fans, which received equal praise from listeners.