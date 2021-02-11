Shah Rukh Khan reacts to son AbRam Khans cute picture wearing boxing gloves Web Desk | February 11, 2021 Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable reaction on son AbRam Khan’s cute picture wearing boxing gloves is winning the internet

Shah Rukh Khan reacts on son AbRam Khan’s cute picture wearing boxing gloves

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been loved all over the world for his outstanding acting and the way he cares and love for his adorable family. The father of three has been often spotted enjoying quality time with his three children and wife.

Recently, King Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who is an avid social media user, shared an adorably cute picture of their little munchkin AbRam Khan donning boxing gloves.

The 7-year-old has always won the hearts with his adorable looks. In this latest picture, he can be seen wearing boxing gloves. Gauri wrote, "My Mike Tyson."

To which the Baadshah of Bollywood replied in the most adorable way as he reacted to the photo. Taking to his Twitter handle, dad Shah Rukh retweeted Gauri's post of AbRam with the boxing gloves and shared that he missed the sweet moment with his son.

He asked Gauri, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I ???"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Chennai Express star will be next seen in Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Yash Raj Films.