‘Ek Villain Returns first poster out now, film to be released in February 2022 Web Desk | February 11, 2021 The poster and the release date of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is out now

‘Ek Villain Returns’ first poster out now, film to be released in February 2022

The highly anticipated sequel of superhit Bollywood film Ek Villain has finally got its release date. The Mohit Suri directorial film Ek Villain Returns’ first poster has been unveiled and the release date was also announced on Thursday.

The much-awaited sequel includes actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The upcoming thriller's sequel will be released in February next year.





The star cast took to their respective social media handles and shared the official first poster of film. The poster featured a smiley face with an evil smile in all dark background.

Sharing the poster, the Force actor wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!"





Arjun, Tara and Disha also shared the poster on their social media handles.

The film is a sequel to 2014 hit release Ek Villain with the cast Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.