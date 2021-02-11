Sania Mirza flaunts her gorgeous outfits in latest Instagram video Web Desk | February 11, 2021 Sania Mirza looks super gorgeous flaunting her stylish outfits in latest Instagram video

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been an avid social media user. The tennis player has 7million followers on the popular Instagram platform as well.

On Thursday, Mirza posted a fun and loving video on her IG account in which she can be seen flipping through gorgeous and stylish outfits.





Married to popular Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Mirza shared the video in which she can be seen donning beautiful outfits and flashing her ever-gorgeous smile. She captioned the video, “Flipping through my outfits like…”

On Wednesday, the six times Grand Slams winner player also shared glimpses of her daily routine with her followers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she uploaded a video that includes short clips showing "a day in [her] life."





In the video, Sania, 34, could be seen performing some strenuous weight training exercises in the gym, playing tennis and also getting a hairdo.