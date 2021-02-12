When Priyanka Chopra was asked to leave a movie for demanding equal paycheck Web Desk | February 12, 2021 'The producer told me that there are so many other girls who will take this opportunity,' revealed Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra was almost asked to leave a movie for her 'demands' for equal pay.

Talking toSkimm’d from The Couch podcast, the 38-year-old revealed that she was underpaid for the longest time in her career with respect to her male co-stars.

“I have been kicked out of a movie once… Or told that I should leave. I wasn’t kicked out of it because I decided to stay and suck it (up). I was told that if I don’t take the paycheck which was nominal compared to my co-actor for almost the same amount of work… The producer told me that there are so many other girls who will take this opportunity and women in movies are interchangeable.”



Priyanka, who had then accepted the norm for the sake of her career, worked hard for another decade to put her mark on the screen.

“It took almost 15 years for me to get to that place where, you know, I could stand my ground. It took hearing the conversations from other women banding together to give me the confidence to stand up for myself,” she concluded.

