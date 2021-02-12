Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable picture from childhood: Guess who? Web Desk | February 12, 2021 India's dubbed fashion icon also tagged her mother Sunita Kapoor in the photo

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently treated her fans with a delightful picture from back in the days.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Neerja star asked fans to guess the baby in the monochrome picture which she shared.

Little Sonam looked like a total the eye-candy in a white dress and puffed sleeves.

India's dubbed fashion icon also tagged her mother Sunita Kapoor in the photo.

Fans, who could not stop gushing over the little baby, went on and showered love on Sonam.

One of the users commented, “Baby Sonam.” Another wrote, “Sonam is she.” “Sunita mam so cute,” commented another fan.



