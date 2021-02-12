Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and Esra Bilgic hint on New Beginnings Web Desk | February 12, 2021 On Wednesday, Afridi took to his Twitter handle and announced "NEW BEGINNINGS"

Is Esra Bilgic the next brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi?

With PSL 6 preparations going in full swing, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has revealed a heart warming news.

On Wednesday, Afridi took to his Twitter handle and announced "NEW BEGINNINGS" tagging Pakistan's favorite Turkish actress, Esra Bilgic.



Not much later Afridi's tweet, Bilgic also tweeted the same thing and tagged the Peshawar Zalmi owner and the team's Twitter account.

For the unversed, in July last year, the Dirilis:Ertugrul actress had said that she would be sharing some good news with Peshawar Zalmi soon.

The tweet came a day after Afridi asked for people's opinion about hiring the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress as a brand ambassador for his PSL team.

