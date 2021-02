Zaid Ali, Yumna go dramatic as they cherish their blessings: Watch Video Web Desk | February 12, 2021 'Allah blessed us with a child, now we have everything,' wrote Zaid

Canadian-Pakistani Youtuber Zaid Ali is counting his blessings.

The social media influencer says that he has 'everything' in the shape of his beloved wife Yumna and a cherished baby girl.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Zaid Ali shared an adorable video amid winter in Canada.

"First we had each other, then Allah blessed us with a child, now we have everything," he captioned alongside.



Joining in the video, was also Zaid's wife Yumna giving off Bollywood vibes in a pink saree.