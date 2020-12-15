Lucky Ali s mesmerising rendition of ‘O Sanam in Goa is winning the internet Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Lucky Ali’ s mesmerizing rendition of ‘O Sanam’ in Goa is winning the internet

India’s pop singer and songwriter Lucky Ali still knows how to tug at the strings of millions of hearts with his soulful voice. The famous 90s singer and his iconic songs are still well loved.

Recently, another video of the singer, singing his hit number had taken fans on a road to nostalgia. The beautiful rendition of hit song O Sanam in Goa, has left social media users in awe. The video that took the Internet by storm has been posted by Indian actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi on her official Instagram account.





"Lucky Ali's live and impromptu performance at Arambol. At the Garden of Dreams officialluckyali #goa," she wrote on social media while sharing the video.

Even many years since the song's release, fans eagerly listen to him singing and continue yearning for more. The small crowd was seen cheering for him in the video.

One of the adorable moments in the video was when he paused after singing a line and the entire crowd joined him in unison.

Last month, a video of another rendition of the song, as Luck Ali played it on the guitar, went viral.

Watch the original version of the song here:







