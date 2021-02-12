Alia Bhatt becomes beautiful bride for a shoot, fans predict Ranbir Kapoors reaction Web Desk | February 12, 2021 'She will be the prettiest bride ever note that,' says a fan

Alia Bhatt becomes beautiful bride for a shoot, fans predict Ranbir Kapoor's reaction

Alia Bhatt will make 'the best bride ever'.

The Raazi actress was recently photographed for famous Indian Mehndi artist, Veena Nagda, and fans cannot stop gushing over her beauty.

The 27-year-old actress slipped into a beige bridal lehenga and applied henna for the brand.

"On sets of Advertisement with lovely aliaabhatt . Great work by goodmorningfilms production house," Veena captioned the post.

Netizens, who have been waiting for Alia Bhatt's real life wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor, could not help but comment on her ethereal beauty.

"She will be the prettiest bride ever note that," one fan commented.

Another added: "SHE LOOKS SO PRETTY AS A BRIDE!"

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he is soon to check off marriage from his list.

"I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.