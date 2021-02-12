Celebrities calls out Shoaib Akhtar for bashing new PSL anthem ‘Groove Mera Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Shoaib Akhtar under fire for mocking and ridiculing ‘Groove Mera’

Right after the much-awaited cricket anthem of the year, the song for the sixth installment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Groove Mera released, social media can be seen divided in two groups. The one is enjoying the high beats and the other criticizing it for the singers’ line up.

The track featuring legendary singer Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and rappers Young Stunners, has been trending on the top spots. Composed by musician Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi) and Adnan Dhool, it has been making headlines since the release.

While many reacted on social media criticizing the track, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has landed himself into hot waters for bashing the song.





Taking to his social media, the fast bowler shared a mocking video about Groove Mera. “I am about to file a case against PCB. Who came up with this idea?

He also said that he uses the song to put his children to sleep as they are scared of it. “Such an awful composition and anthem. Who was the person at PCB responsible for such a song? Don't you feel ashamed? You have scared my children. They haven't been talking to me for the last three days," he said.

Soon after his bashful comments, many prominent celebrities including Adnan Siddiqui, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), Hira Mani, Farhan Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Anoushey Ashraf and Wasim Akram came up defending the song and criticizing the cricketer for being too harsh and mocking the anthem.

TV actor Adnan Siddiqui urged everyone to respect the artists. Actor Omair Rana retweeted cricketer Wasim Akram's comments.

Farhan Saeed, HSY, Anoushey Ashraf, Hira Mani and Ahmed Ali Butt also reacted on Akhtar's mocking comments.





Singer and actor Haroon Shahid also responded to Akhtar's bashful comments.



