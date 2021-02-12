Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf to host their own couple-talk show Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf to bring the first-ever couple-talk show

Popular Pakistani reel-life and real-life couple Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf are all set to host their own talk show. The show titled, The Couple Show will bring the hosts in conversation with the showbiz industry’s famed couple.

Hina and Ali, who shared the television screen for Geo TV Entertainment’s hit drama serial Dil-e-Gumshuda and won over the hearts of the audiences with their stellar performances will be seen hosting the couple talk show.

Reportedly, the show will follow the similar format of American late night shows i.e. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and will bring the celerity couple in interesting chats, some gossips and also some fun games.

The host couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 22, 2020, announced the news on social media. Taking to his Instagram, Ali wrote, “Here I am. Your host for this very amazing show called The Couple Show.”





“The great news is that I’m not hosting this show alone…my beautiful co-host for the show is the love of my life and my wife Hina Altaf,” he added. “Jald hi inkay saath bhi picture upload karunga (I will upload a picture with her soon).

The show is expected to premiere on 14th February, on Aaj Entertainment and Urduflix.