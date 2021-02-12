First look of Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Alis web series Dhoopi Ki Deewar is out Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Ali are giving teenage vibes in the first look of web series 'Dhoopi Ki Deewar’

First look of Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Ali from upcoming web series 'Dhoopi Ki Deewar’ is out

Popular Pakistani actors and real-life couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali have been off screen for quite a while since the two got married. The two were last seen on screen together in drama serial Yeh Dil Mera.

The beloved couple of the industry has been gearing up for their upcoming project together. Ahad and Sajal have been busy on the sets of their upcoming web series Dhoop Ki Deewar, produced by Indian filmmaker Shailja Kejriwal.

The producer, who have been associated with several hit projects including Lala Begum and Qarib Qarib Single has recently shared pictures of the actors from the sets of the series.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kejriwal wrote, “For all Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly fans. Dekhein set pe kitna kaam ho raha hai!“

“Ab ki baar thoda intezaar,” she added hinting that the web series will be releasing soon.

As per the initial details, the Yaqeen Ka Safar will be seen portraying the characters of two teenagers who fall in love together and their lives change forever overnight.

Other than Sajal and Ahad, the stars in the series include Adnan Jaffer, Zara Tareen, Paras Masroor, Hammad Siddiqui, Ainy Zaidi, Salma Hasan, Lubna Aslam, Raza Talish, Samiya Mumtaz and Zaib Rehman.

The series is penned by renowned writer Umera Ahmad. Dhoop Ki Deewar is directed and co-produced by Haseeb Hassan under the banner of Hamdan Films along with Shailja.

The series is expected to stream on Indian media platform, Zee5. However, fans have been excitedly waiting for the release date to be announced.