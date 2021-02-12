Saba Qamar recreates the hilarious version of viral ‘Parrty Ho Rahi Hai meme Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Saba Qamar shares the hilarious version of viral ‘Parrty Ho Rahi Hai’ meme on Instagram

Saba Qamar recreates the hilarious version of viral ‘Parrty Ho Rahi Hai’ meme

Social media has given countless hilarious memes that have later turned into trending challenges and followed and performed by several celebrities. Recently, a video of a girl vacationing in northern areas of Pakistan have gone viral.

In the video, she can be seen saying “Yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hum hain, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hai [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party]”

The video has gone viral for her hilarious accent and various memes and recreations of the video started to pop up on the social media.

Soon after, Pakistan television superstar actress Saba Qamar has also joined the bandwagon of recreating the same video and shared it on her Instagram.





In the video, the Cheekh actress can be seen mimicking the girl along with her friend. She can be seen controlling her laugh as she said, “Yeh main hun. Yeh meri friend hain aur hum TV dekh rahe hain.”

Meanwhile, the viral video has now been recreated too with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter. Check out how others have recreated the same video.







