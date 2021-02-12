Priyanka Chopras adorable reaction on Nick Jonas request for a signed copy of ‘Unfinished Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Nick Jonas wants Priyanka Chopra to sign a copy of ‘Unfinished’ for him

Priyanka Chopra’s adorable reaction on Nick Jonas’ request for a signed copy of ‘Unfinished’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently released her memoir Unfinished worldwide. The superstar has been busy signing the copies for her fans and followers all over the world.

The starlet, who has been ruling over the hearts of millions with her powerful acting, has now penned about the most important experiences of her life in her book.

However, the Sky Is Pink actress has been over-whelmed when her husband and popular American singer Nick Jonas received his copy and asked his wife to sign one for him.

The Quantico star was left in awe with this beautiful and romantic gesture her husband made. He shared a picture on Thursday, holding her book Unfinished and asked for autograph.

He shared the picture on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Lets get it priyankachopra." Written below was "can you please sign this for me.”

PeeCee shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Hahaha babuuuu! I love you and yes yes yes! nickjonas."

The two have been setting couple goals for their millions of fans all over the world as they don’t shy away from expressing their feelings for each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in a Hollywood films, Text For You and Matrix 4. Currently, she has been busy in shooting of her series, Citadel with Richard Madden in UK.