Ushna Shah opens up on being called bold and opinionated in the industry

Pakistan’s popular and talented actress Ushna Shah is truly one of the most vocal and opiniated celebrities of the showbiz industry. The actress has won over the hearts of the viewers with her stellar performances in drama serials including Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Balaa and Alif Allah Aur Insaan.

Not just an actress, but Shah has been a vocal celebrity, who has dared to raise her voice on serious issues. She recently appeared in an interview with host Mira Sethi in her digital show Hello! Mira Sethi and reflected upon being called bold and opinionated in the showbiz world.

Sethi started with the question on how Shah sees being called bold as a female actor in the industry. “I think when people call me bold, it’s just simply very silly because it can have so many meanings. I want to ask them what is the definition of ‘bold’ that you are calling me that.”





She further added, “Whether it’s about being too risqué or it the fact that when I speak, I don’t sugarcoat my words for the sake of other people. So yes, I am opiniated.”

The actress, who marked her debut in Geo TV hit drama serial Bashar Momin also shared about her advocating for the animal rights. Shah said that, “I’m passionate about certain things, one of them being animal rights. I’m strongly opinionated about this firstly. Aside from that, it can be anything we as humans care about. Now this doesn’t mean I’ll speak on issues 24/7. I’m not an activist; I’m an actor.”

Sethi also asked about her work being an actor in the industry and how she takes up her work stress, to which Shah replied quoting that, “Our work, acting is different than any other profession. I read this quote somewhere that you have to be ‘liked’ to sell your work, find agreeability everywhere around you, to put up a persona. Only then someone will take your work seriously. So that for me is not normal in any line of work because it wreaks havoc on your mental health,” she explained.

“This may happen in the West but more so in Pakistan because of our culture. It’s more conformed, more constricted.”