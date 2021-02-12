Humayun Saeed recalls visiting Aamir Khan in Mumbai Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Humayun Saeed reveals that he visited Aamir Khan for a role in film ‘Ghajini’

Humayun Saeed recalls visiting Aamir Khan in Mumbai

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed appeared on a talk show and recalled staying at Aamir Khan’s home when he visited him for a role in film Ghajini.

Saeed shared, “I met Aamir at his house in Bombay [Mumbai]. He called me there. I was there for a role in Ghajni”.

The actor was asked the reason behind not getting the role in the film, to which he replied, “Aamir said ‘You [Humayun] are much too good-looking for this character’”.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star did not reveal the character for which he was being considered.

While talking about his stay in Mumbai, Saeed shared what it was like staying at Khan's house, “I stayed at his house for three days. Bohat maza aaya tha (had a lot fun). I met him twice and he also served us many desi food and dishes and then we came back to Pakistan”.