Aima Baig stuns in a red saree on her sisters wedding Web Desk | December 15, 2020

Pakistan’s emerging new talent, singer Aima Baig riding high since the success of her recently released new songs. The young singer won over the hearts of millions of fans with her mesmerising voice.

Recently, she took the internet with storm after sharing her stunning pictures from her sister’s wedding.

The Tequiero Mucho singer, 25, looked stunning in red Mohsin Naveen Ranjha saree with a velvet blouse. She looked elegant in her eastern look. Baig was spotted with her beau Shahbaz Shigri at the ceremony.

Baig’s sister Komal tied the knot with a Dubai-based blogger Salem AQ in a beautiful wedding ceremony, that took place at the Faisal Masjid in Islamabad on December 12.

Several showbiz celebrities were spotted attending the wedding including singer Momina Mustehsan, Shahbaz Shigri and Ammara Hikmat.

Here are a few glimpses from the wedding:



