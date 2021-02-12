Azaan Sami Khan drops music video for debut single ‘Main Tera Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Azaan Sami Khan released title track ‘Main Tera’ of debut album

Singer Adnan Sami's son Azaan Sami Khan on Monday released a track of his debut album Main Tera.

The love song has melodious tune and soft vocals.

The music video ofMain Tera features Maheen Siddiqui and Khan himself.

In the video, Khan can be seen visiting Maheen’s restaurant after closing hours. However, he still insists her to serve him food while she gets annoyed by him.

After a while Khan can be seen singing a love song for Siddiqui and its evident that he likes her.

The video is six-minute-long and but does not show romance blossoming between Khan and Maheen.

Watch the music video below:







