Shahzad Sheikh to play role of mentally challenged man in upcoming drama Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Shahzad Sheikh will be playing challenging character in an upcoming TV drama

Shahzad Sheikh to play role of mentally challenged man in upcoming drama

Renowned Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh’s son Shahzad Sheikh is all ready to play role of a mentally challenged man in an upcoming TV serial.

Shahzad has impressed his fans with his outstanding performances in many TV dramas including Anaa, Raaz e Ulfat, Choti Si Zindagi, Tabeer, Ghari Titli Ka Par and Khudparast.

However, Sheikh will now be seen in an unconventional role alongside Zara Noor Abbas and Sami Khan.

While referring to his upcoming drama, the actor wrote on Instagram, “With any part you play, there is a certain amount of yourself in it. There has to be, otherwise, it’s just not acting. It’s lying”.

Moreover, in the drama Zara and Shahzad are shown as friends and she has suffered a lot at the hands of men for which the latter would come to her rescue.