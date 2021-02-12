Yasra Rizvi pens heartwarming note on husbands 28th birthday Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Yasra Rizvi wrote sweet message to wish husband on his birthday

Yasra Rizvi pens heartwarming note on husband’s 28th birthday

Actress Yasra Rizvi on Thursday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for husband on his 28th birthday.

Rizvi posted an adorable picture with her husband and alongside wrote a sweet birthday wish that read as, “'I have made my peace with life' says abd_ul_hadii Happy Birthday and thank you for being with me, letting me be and loving me in spite of me but then again you are smart enough to have made your peace with life :)”.





“So young and so wise, you are truly one of a kind! May you have many more prosperous years ahead” she added.

The couple has been married for four years now. Previously, the actress received a lot of criticism for marrying a guy who is younger than her.

Earlier, the Churails star recorded a video and posted on Instagram in which she said, “I believe it is imperative to post this video since my marriage has sparked a debate. This, I highly appreciate. There were people who appreciated the age gap between my husband and I, others were not so supportive”.