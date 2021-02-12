ED summons Karisma, Kareena Kapoors cousin Armaan in money laundering case Web Desk | February 12, 2021 Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain was summoned by ED in a money laundering case

ED summons Karisma, Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched the house of Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain over alleged money laundering.

The agency searched Jain’s residence in connection to Tops Grup case which is being investigated currently.

The sweep took place on the same day Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away.

As per an Indian news channel, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son named Vihang is being investigated by Enforcement Directorate and Armaan is close friends with him.

According to the agency, Vihang’s mobile data was taken into account and it was found that he and Armaan had a suspicious discussion because of which the latter was summoned.

Moreover, one of the agency official said, “He [Armaan] didn't appear before the agency today”.

Armaan is son of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema and he has previously worked in few movies and got married last year.