Priyanka Chopra reveals major difference between Bollywood and Hollywood romantic films Web Desk | February 13, 2021 'Love is love and rom-coms essentially drive the same emotions,' says Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra reveals major difference between Bollywood and Hollywood romantic films

If there is any Indian actress who knows both Bollywood and Hollywood inside out, it's Priyanka Chopra.

The star, who is currently promoting her memoir Unfinished, spoke to Filmfare in a recent interview and highlighted a major difference between Bollywood and Hollywood romantic films.

"Love is love and rom-coms essentially drive the same emotions. There are not too many differences apart from language and maybe the song sequences and possibly the degree of dramatisation… you know how we love the drama," the actress quipped.



Priyanka, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink (2019), says that she 'misses' Bollywood and is in the process to make a blockbuster comeback.

The 38-year-old actress also went on to say that she is in talks with prominent Indian directors and is waiting to finalize some great projects.