Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 11 years of My Name Is Khan in his own unique way

It has been 11 years since My Name Is Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is making a much-deserved exception.
Taking to his Twitter on Friday, Shah Rukh Khan talked about celebration of film anniversaries becoming a trend.
Comparing these yearly anniversaries to birthdays, the 55-year-old said that he is not a big fan of the celebrations.
However, SRK is changing his views for a day and appreciating all those who worked hard for his ground-breaking film, My Name Is Khan.
“Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive, as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it,” he wrote.
The movie, which was released 11 years ago on the same date, depicts the story of a Muslim man suffering fromAsperger’s syndrome.
