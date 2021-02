Hamza Ali Abbasi is thankful for his perfect little family: See Photo Web Desk | February 13, 2021 'Allah Ka Shukar,' he writes on new photo

Hamza Ali Abbasi is grateful to have it all.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday,Hamza posted a selfie with his beautiful wife Naimal Khawar and bundle of joy Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

The 36-year-old actor paid gratitude to God for all his blessings as he wrote, "Allah Ka Shukar," on the photo.

Take a look: