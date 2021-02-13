Hira Mani wants Naseebo Lal to sing for future PSL anthems

Hira Mani is clapping back at the trolls for bashing Naseebo Lal over PSL 6 anthem.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Do Bol star stood strong behind Naseebo, calling her a 'singing legend'.
"What is interesting that Naseebo has been a singing legend in the 1980s; a time when even the internet didn’t exist," she began.
"Even today she impressed with her voice, never has a PSL anthem gained as much traction as this anthem did," said Hira.
"No one can sing like Naseebo, not even in their dreams I can bet. You are the queen of PSL and it is my request that you sing more PSL anthems moving forward. We are proud of you," she concluded.
