Hira Mani wants Naseebo Lal to sing for future PSL anthems Web Desk | February 13, 2021 'Naseebo has been a singing legend in the 1980s; a time when even the internet didn’t exist,' writes Hira

Hira Mani wants Naseebo Lal to sing for future PSL anthems

Hira Mani is clapping back at the trolls for bashing Naseebo Lal over PSL 6 anthem.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Do Bol star stood strong behind Naseebo, calling her a 'singing legend'.

"What is interesting that Naseebo has been a singing legend in the 1980s; a time when even the internet didn’t exist," she began.

"Even today she impressed with her voice, never has a PSL anthem gained as much traction as this anthem did," said Hira.





"No one can sing like Naseebo, not even in their dreams I can bet. You are the queen of PSL and it is my request that you sing more PSL anthems moving forward. We are proud of you," she concluded.