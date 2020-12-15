Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan admires Jacqueline Fernandezs ‘bod Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan admires Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘bod’

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking up the internet for while as she has been posting her baby bump pictures.

On Monday, Khan shared a stunning picture of herself in pink sports outfit, as she was seen showing off her baby bump. Khan looked radiant in the selfie and she can be seen cradling her baby bump and pregnancy glow.





Mom-to-be Khan, has been shooting for a collaboration with sports brand Puma. "Two of us are on sets of PumaIndia," she captioned her post.





A day after posting her picture, the Jab We Met star said that she wants actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘bod’. Excited to see her name mentioned by the fashion diva, Fernandez reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “OMG Soooo Inspiring!!!”





Khan, 40, however, shared Fernandez’s post, and wrote, “But I want your bod Jack,” and added a bunch of heart emoticons.

The Nawab couple, actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena announced her second pregnancy in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple, parents to three-year-old Taimur, said in a joint statement.