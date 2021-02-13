Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 breaks records with episode one: See reactions here Web Desk | February 13, 2021 The fever is real and it has taken all of Twitter by storm.

The much-anticipated drama of the year, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, has swept fans off their feet with only a single episode.

The first episode of the show aired on Geo TV last night at 8 PM and Pakistanis cannot stop talking about it.

From remarkable direction to commendable acting, episode one was a 50-minute ticket to a plethora of emotions.

While many fans are relating to the characters of Farhad and Mahi, others are mesmerized by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's soulful crooning to the OST.

The fever is real and it has taken all of Twitter by storm. Hashtag #KhudaAurMuhabbat3 is trending on number 2 and netizens are already expressing their expectations from the serial.

Take a look: