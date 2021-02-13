Hadiqa Kiani defends PSL 6 anthem, says end the endless hate Web Desk | February 13, 2021 Hadiqa Kiani defends PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera,' says end the endless hate

Hadiqa Kiani defends PSL 6 anthem, says end the endless hate

Popular Pakistani singer and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani has come forward to defend the most trending anthem of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Groove Mera and the singer has demanded people to stop criticizing the song.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Hona Tha Pyar singer has praised the singers, music video and wrote, “Why are people spreading so much negativity over the PSL 6 Anthem?"

She continued to write, “Production: stellar. Naseebo Laal: icon (with the best high pitched voice in Pk)"

"Aima Baig: awesome. Young Stunners: fresh. Video: captivating. We need to grow to appreciate hard work. End the needless hate”

The Boohey Barian famed singer further added that, "Not liking a song and hating a song are two different things** everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it seems like there is a campaign against the song. Like it has violated humanity or something, very odd reaction."

Kiani, 46, has recently marked her acting debut in drama serial Raqeeb Se. She has been receiving praise and appreciation for her character and acting.