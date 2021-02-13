Indias Yashraj Mukhate shares his hilarious take on viral #PawriHoriHai video Web Desk | February 13, 2021 India’s Yashraj Mukhate turns hilarious viral video #PawriHoriHai in a catchy rap song

For the past couple of days, Pakistan’s social media platforms have been flooded with the hilarious memes of viral video 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai'. However, it now seems that the video has been trending across the border as well.

In the video, the young influencer could be seen saying, "Yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hum hain, aur yeh hamari pawri horahi hai" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party].

While netizens and many top celebrities have been busy recreating their own hilarious versions of the trending #PawriHoriHai (party ho rahi hai), popular Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate also shared his hilarious take on the epic meme.

Mukhate is known to many for his hilarious videos, in which he takes viral videos and clips from TV shows and movies and turns them into catchy, upbeat and funny songs. His most popular and viral memes songs include, Rasode Main Kon Tha and Saada Kutta Kutta.





This time, the talented music composer has also turned #PawriHoriHai into a catchy number. Sharing his hilarious recreated version on the Instagram on Friday, he wrote, “Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai. (From today, I am not going to party, but I will 'pawri' because party won't be as fun as pawri)."

He thanked people for suggesting the video to him and also gave a big shoutout to the "pawri girl" social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen.

Mukhate's video crossed more than 1.4 million views, 530,000-plus likes, and close to 9,000 comments on the popular platform.