‘Faisal had extra-marital affair with Nadia Khan, claims ex-wife Web Desk | February 13, 2021 Ex-wife of Nadia Khan’s husband made shocking revelation about him

Faisal had extra-marital affair with Nadia Khan’ claims ex-wife'

Pakistani actress, Nadia Khan and Faisal Rao got married recently. However, his ex-wife Lubna Farooq took to social media and made a shocking revelation about him.

Farooq posted a video on YouTube, in which she said, “Faisal is a cheater and he mentally tortured me and his first wife, I don’t want people to idealize him."

“The marriage didn’t end up well due to Faisal’s extra-marital affair with Nadia Khan,” she continued.

“Many women have claimed to be his wife but on the record, I was the second and Nadia Khan is the third,” she added.

Farooq also explained how she met Faisal, she stated, “I met Faisal Sahab after three years of my separation and the way he instantly proposed Nadia Khan, he did the same with me. He proposed to me and had me meet his mother and I was fully impressed with him. Just when I was at the prime of my career in Bahrain, working with the Royal family, Faisal entered into my life."

Lubna also questioned Faisal and said, “I want to ask Faisal sahab, yeh inti jaldi mohabbat ho kaise jati hai inhain [how does he fall in love so quickly?]”.

Watch full video below:







