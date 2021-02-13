Atif Aslam drops the first look of upcoming song ‘Raat featuring Syra Yousuf Web Desk | February 13, 2021 Atif Aslam shares the first glimpse of upcoming song ‘Raat’ with Syra Yousuf

Pakistan’s iconic singer Atif Aslam has been ruling over the hearts of his millions of fans all over the world for decades. With his soulful voice, his songs have been proven timeless and are loved by his fans even years after their releases.

However, it’s been a long time since the Hona Tha Pyar singer has released his solo album. Though he has released solo tracks that have become ultimate top favorites among his fans. The tracks include recently released Kadi Te Hans for Velo Sound Station and Kinna Sona.

The beloved singer of the nation has recently announced his upcoming new song and the news has left his fans excited. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Dil Diyan Gallan star singer shared the first glimpse of his latest song titled, Raat on Thursday.

Without revealing much details, he shared the poster of Raat. The video of the song features Aslam and Pakistan’s most favorite actress Syra Yousuf.

The teaser has already risen the excitement level among the fans and audiences as this will be the first time, Aslam and Yousuf will share the screen space together.

Posting the teaser, the Jalpari singer, 37, asked his fans and followers to subscribe to his YouTube channels for more details about the song. The video is directed by Yasir Jaswal.