Deepika Padukone gives shut up call to troll with a classy reply Web Desk | February 13, 2021 Deepika Padukone gives a befitting reply to troll for sending her abusive DMs

In this digital age, where celebrities and stars enjoy their popularity and fame on social media platforms, the trend of sharing about their personal life has also been growing.

Many Bollywood celebs, who are avid social media users, enjoy a big number of fans following them on different connecting platforms. However, with the popularity comes trolling and criticism and this time, one of the Bollywood’s most iconic and celebrated actresses Deepika Padukone faced such kind of abusing trolls.

The Padmavat actress has a strong social media appearance. She has been vocal about issues and always speaks her mind. Deepika is an actress who just brushes off to what her haters has to say about her.

However, this time, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress has taken a dig after an Instagram user abused her on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a screenshot of one of the trolls that abused her in the DMs.

She shared the screenshot of the man, who has been repeatedly sending her offensive and abusive messages.

The Bajirao Mastani actress has exposed the abuser and gave him a befitting reply. Sharing the screenshot, she wrote, "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you."

On the work front, the Piku star has been busy with her upcoming projects including Shakun Batra's film. Other than this, she has Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham co-starrer, Pathan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan is also in the pipeline.