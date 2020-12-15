Watch: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan rock dance moves in Coolie No 1 latest song ‘Mummy Kassam Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s energetic dance moves in Coolie No 1 latest song ‘Mummy Kassam’

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has been super excited for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. As her fans loves her social media presence to get a glimpse of star’s life, she turned to Instagram to share the latest track for her upcoming movie.

The track titled Mummy Kassam was out today and the Kedarnath actress shared the first look of the song on her Instagram account.





The song’s energetic dance moves and Sara and Varun’s cite chemistry will surely make anyone groove on the beats.

This is the third song released from the upcoming film including, hit songs, Teri Bhabhi and Husnn Hai Suhaana.





Coolie No 1 will be Sara and Varun’s first film together. The film is set to make its OTT release on Christmas this year.