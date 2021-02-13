Hania Aamir turns 24, celebrates birthday in a star-studded bash Web Desk | February 13, 2021 In Pictures: Hania Aamir celebrates her birthday in a star-studded party

Hania Aamir turns 24, celebrates birthday in a star-studded bash

Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir surely holds popularity for her talented acting and charming looks. The young starlet turned 24 on the 12th of February.

Unlike last year, when she celebrated her birthday in an exciting Stranger Things-themed party, this year due to COVID precautions, the Ishqiya actress enjoyed her birthday with her closest friends from the industry in an intimate bash.

Industry’s popular celebrities Shazia and Wajahat Hussain hosted the party for the birthday girl at their residence. Her close friends and top celebrities of the town were seen wishing her the best of her birthday in the party. The glamorous pictures from the star-studded celebrations were circulated on social media platforms as well.

The guests included actors Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ali Rehman Khan, Aashir Wajahat, Farhan Saeed, Shehzad Sheikh and his wife Hina Mir, Imran Ashraf, Danyal Zafar, Ali Ansari, Azam Khan, Walid Siddiqui and Mariam Ansari and husband Owais Khan.

Later, the birthday girl also shared a glitzy grid of her birthday cake and setup on her Instagram.







