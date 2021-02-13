Haroon Shahid gets candid about getting typecast Web Desk | February 13, 2021 Haroon Shahid opened up about shifting from singing to acting

Haroon Shahid appeared in an interview and revealed how he feels about getting typecast and his journey as an actor.

The artist was asked whether he feels he’s being typecast or not to which he responded and said, “Frankly yes, I believe I do at times feel that way but the reason why I don’t complain about it is that until two years ago, if you would’ve asked me if wanted to act or if I have seen a Pakistani drama, my answer would be NO! I said this to Mahira as well when I was shooting the film k drama kon karta ha [who works in a drama?]."

“But while promoting Verna, I saw Mahira’s fan following which is basically from her television career. So I was never an aspiring actor,” he continued.

“I don’t call myself an actor till date. I don’t think I am capable enough or experienced enough yet to play the roles that some of my fellow actors are doing. There are many phenomenal actors around me, but I want to do such amazing roles,” he added.

“I am not even ashamed to ask anyone — be it a senior or a junior — to learn something. Even though I’m playing a version of the same character every time, there is so much space to add new elements through wardrobe or body language. So, I feel lucky enough to do 7 or 8 dramas,” he further added.

Shahid also shared his perspective about actors turning into singers, he said he doesn’t “say anything on it because a lot of actor can say the same for me. So I think it is better to embrace it because not all of them rely on auto-tune; some are very good singers. Also, I would want to credit both Kashmir Beats and Bisconni Music that at least they wanted to make originals,” he said.